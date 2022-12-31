Person of interest in custody following motel shooting in Charles County
BALTIMORE -- Charles County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting at a motel in La Plata, Maryland, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street, deputies said.
Investigators have a person of interest in custody, according to authorities.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
