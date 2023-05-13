Watch CBS News
Local News

Person in military-style vehicle leads police on chase from Bel Air to Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Person in military-style vehicle leads police on chase from Bel Air to Baltimore
Person in military-style vehicle leads police on chase from Bel Air to Baltimore 00:39

BALTIMORE -- Someone in a military-style vehicle led officers on a pursuit that began in the Bel Air area and ended in Baltimore on Friday, according to the Harford County Sherriff's Office.

The pursuit continued along southbound I-95 and ended in Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins said.

One person was taken into custody, Hopkins said. As a precaution, that person is being taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.

No one was injured during the police pursuit, police said.

That person is facing charges, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 7:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.