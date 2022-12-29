Person killed by CSX train on railroad tracks in Harford County

BALTIMORE - A person was struck and killed by a CSX train Thursday morning in Harford County.

According to CSX officials, a person was on the railroad tracks near Van Bibber and Barberry Road in Edgewood when a train came through.

CSX sent WJZ a statement: "CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate. There were no reported injuries to the crew."