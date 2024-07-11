Pennsylvania woman accused of DUI, abandoning two toddlers inside car after Maryland police chase

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman from the Pittsburgh area was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading police in Maryland on a chase and abandoning two toddlers inside a vehicle in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police say 25 year old Samantha Cherry of Confluence is facing charges in both Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Police say that troopers were requested to assist the Maryland State Police just before 2 p.m. for a chase that started south of the Pennsylvania state line.

Aerial units with the Maryland State Police were able to track down Cherry's vehicle along Sickle Ridge Road in Henry Clay Township and when troopers arrived, they found two toddlers alone inside the vehicle.

Approximately two hours later, troopers were called to Markleysburg Borough for a two-vehicle crash and found that Cherry, who was involved in the crash was also responsible for the police chase in Maryland.

She was taken into custody and is facing DUI and child endangerment charges in Pennsylvania and is expected to face multiple traffic violations in Maryland.