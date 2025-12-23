2 dead in nursing home explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania, others still missing, officials say

Two people are dead after an explosion at a nursing home in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, and several are still missing, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Officials believe a gas leak led to two explosions and a fire, officials said.

Twenty-one people were hurt and taken to five area hospitals, according to police.

According to a PECO spokesperson, crews responded to reports of a gas odor at the nursing home shortly after 2 p.m.

"While crews were on site, an explosion occurred at the facility. PECO crews shut off natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of first responders and local residents," the statement reads.

CBS News Philadelphia

Part of the building has collapsed. Officials say a reunification site is set up at Truman High School in Levittown.

Emergency crews are still working to rescue people who may be stuck in the building, Bristol Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said. They are using sonar and dogs to help with the search, Dippolito said.

Two people were rescued from the collapsed part of the building, he said.

Shapiro praised the work of firefighters and other first responders from around the region who raced to the scene.

"They were quite literally climbing up ladders, handing individuals in this nursing home to police, who were at times carrying two people on their back to safety," Shapiro said.

New owners took over the facility earlier this month, Shapiro said. The state Department of Health visited the home on Dec. 10, and a plan to upgrade the facility was put in place, he added.

CBS News Philadelphia

Bristol is located about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

"To the Bristol community: I've got your back, and I'll be with you soon," Shapiro said earlier in a post on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.