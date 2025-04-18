Construction underway to boost pedestrian safety at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Baltimore is increasing pedestrian safety downtown by improving parts of the Inner Harbor, according to Baltimore City DOT.

The initiative is focused on upgrading pedestrian infrastructure while making the area easier to navigate for walkers, runners, and bicyclists.

Construction is set to start in May and is expected to last about nine months as BCDOT works on Pratt Street at the intersections of Light, Calvert, and President Streets.

Improvements to those intersections include:

High-visibility continental-style crosswalks

ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps

Countdown pedestrian signals (CPS)

Accessible pedestrian signals (APS) for visually impaired pedestrians

Bicycle and pedestrian wayfinding signage

New traffic signal conduits to support upgraded pedestrian signals

The improvements will not alter or change the existing footprint as they are designed to enhance and modify the current structure while maintaining its original scale and layout.

Construction impacts

Baltimore DOT said construction work will be done at night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, temporary lane closures are to be expected.

Though the number of affected lanes depends on the phase of construction workers are in.

City officials said engagement liaisons will work with the community to inform residents and businesses in the area. They will host a meeting with impacted stakeholders before construction begins. A meeting is slated for April 29.

"You have to keep your radar on."

The rush of cars, large groups of people, and zooming bicycles can stop you in your tracks along the Inner Harbor.

"This intersection is pretty cool," Baltimore resident Derick Ausby said. "It could be better."

Shaka Pitts, the founder of the group Do the Bike Thing, has biked around this area several times and understands the busy traffic flow.

"There's not an intentional biking space," he said. "So, you have to sort of understand that you're part of traffic and ride accordingly."

Even visitors like Wes Wooten had a little trouble understanding pedestrian signs and signals around the Inner Harbor.

"The lights that illuminate the stop and the walk sign, they seem a little difficult to see as your crossing the street," Wooten said.

Pitts calls this project a win and looks forward to clearer signage in the area.

"You have people walking," he said. "You have people riding bikes. You have a lot going on in one space. So, if there's intentional signage saying, 'Hey, ... don't do this here. Walk this way, ride this way. Slow down. Things of that nature to make people aware. I think that's a win."