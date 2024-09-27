Patterson Park assault prompts city leaders to advocate for juvenile justice system reform

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old will be charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to an assault and robbery that was caught on a home security camera in Patterson Park.

Baltimore City State's Attorney, Ivan Bates, watched the recording and authorized the charge to be filed against the suspect, his office confirmed to WJZ.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department confirmed that a man was assaulted and robbed in Patterson Park.

The 66-year-old survivor of the attack, 'Bernie' told WJZ that five masked suspects began to chase after him as he tried to make it to his doorstep.

But one of the suspects was accused of pulling out a gun, as three others are caught on camera beating and stomping on the victim while he's already on the ground.

"Thank God he didn't pull the trigger," Bernie said.

Left unconscious, lying in the middle of the street, the security camera audio picks up a woman's voice that called out, "Dad, are you okay?."

Bernie said his daughter came outside after she heard the commotion while neighbors called 911.

He was taken to the hospital where he received seven stitches near his eyebrow.

Baltimore Police said two of the suspects, who have prior arrests, were charged that evening: 18-year-old Bailey and a 15-year-old male.

Despite requesting a review for detention, police said the Juvenile Justice Center released the teen suspect to a guardian.

"The legislators really just gotta wake up a little bit, man," Bernie said. "They can't let this continue to go on. They're giving these young people a free pass and they're not helping them."

City leaders weigh in

Again, this week, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley expressed frustration about apprehending the same young people over and over.

"This incident is truly horrific, and my heart is with this victim and our communities," Commissioner Worley said. "More must be done to address the ongoing challenges of crimes being committed by young people and the lack of consequences and accountability. These incidents undermine the work of the BPD and erode the trust our communities place in us to keep them safe."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also weighed in on the arrests.

"Time and time again, we're frustrated by this pattern of repeatedly needing to arrest the same young people who have not received the accountability necessary from other parts of the justice system," Mayor Scott said. "The current pattern does a disservice to our residents, our city, and, importantly, the young people themselves. Our police officers are doing their job, and I commend them for their quick action to find those responsible for this terrible attack. But clearly the larger system continues to fail these young people by returning them to the same environment that cannot hold them accountable or on the right path without the additional support needed to make a real change."

On social media, a group of Maryland lawmakers wrote: "We are in touch with Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Schiraldi for more information to better understand how something like this could happen again."

Please see my statement with Delegates @LukeClippinger, @RobbynLewis46th, and @ElectEdelson regarding the violent robbery last night in Butchers Hill. pic.twitter.com/AFnx9EhRIk — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) September 27, 2024

This a nod to a similar crime in 2023 off Patterson Park Avenue where a woman was violently assaulted and robbed by two teens attempting to steal her car.

But only hours after being caught and charged, lawmakers stated that the duo were released to their guardians.

Lawmakers said this incident in part was behind the Maryland General Assembly passing reforms to the Juvenile Justice System earlier this year.

Come November 1, an expansion of what charges 10 to 12-year-olds can face will go into effect.

Still, the pressure mounts from some victims and officials alike for legislators to do more.

"It happens everywhere, and it all has one common denominator," Bernie said. "These kids do the acts and then they're not being held accountable for them."

Bailey is set to go before a judge on Monday, September 30 for a bail review hearing.