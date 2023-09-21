Patrick Queen delivers message as Baltimore Ravens prepare for Indianapolis Colts

BALTIMORE - Ravens' linebacker Patrick Queen gathered his team after practice this week and delivered an inspired message.

The message was about not being complacent and satisfied.

The Ravens pulled off an emotional 27-24 win in Cincinnati last week. However, that's done and over with, and the Indianapolis Colts are up next.

"Anytime you want to accomplish a goal as a team, you can't get complacent," Queen said. The message was to be your biggest critic, don't get complacent, the things you are good at be great at, and improve on the things you need to work on.

Queen, who had eight tackles against the Bengals, will be one of the team's captains when the Ravens return home on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and will be televised on WJZ.

He says he has embraced the role as a vocal leader of the team.

"Just being more vocal and living by what I preach," Queen said. "That's the biggest thing, just bringing it every day, doing my job to the best of my ability and bringing my teammates with me."

The Colts (1-1) come to Baltimore off a 31-20 win over Houston. The Ravens, leaders in the AFC North, are 2-0 for the seventh time in coach John Harbaugh's 16-year tenure.

"The guys in our locker room know it is a business anytime we are out there on the field," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We don't take any opponent light. This is the NFL and every team is good, any given Sunday."

The last time the Colts came to Baltimore, on October 11, 2021, the Ravens rallied from a 22-3 deficit in the third quarter for a 31-25 overtime win. In that game, Jackson finished 37-of-43 for a franchise-record 442 passing yards.

But that's in the past, and Jackson is only focused on this week's game.

"I'm only focused on what's going to happen on Sunday and try to come out with a victory," Jackson said.

With dual-threat rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson coming off a concussion, the Colts could go with Gardner Minshew to start on Sunday.

Richardson, the fourth-overall draft pick out of Florida, has three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in two games.

When asked, he compared himself to the likes of Jackson and Cam Newton.

"That made me feel old, and I'm only 26, comparing himself to me, and I am still young," Jackson said. "I appreciate stuff like that. I did see him play a couple of times in college and he played phenomenally."

Zack Moss, with Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, has taken the role as Colts' lead running back. Michael Pittman Jr. remains as the top receiving threat.

On defense, the Colts are led by defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Steward. At linebacker, there is Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin.

"44 (Franklin) is flying all over the field, making plays left and right. And Leonard, he's been great for years," Harbaugh said. "That's the heart and soul of their defense."

Jackson had a turnover-free game in the Ravens' win over Cincinnati.

This season, he has passed for 406 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He's also been sacked four times. Zay Flowers leads the team with 13 catches for 140 yards.

Linebackers Roquan Smith and Queen are the anchors of the defense, combining for 40 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

"I think any time you have a good defense, you have good linebackers," Queen said. "That's what we have here and that's what we are trying to showcase."

The Ravens are still dealing with injury concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Justice Hill (toe), Marlon Humphrey (foot), Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), Odafe Oweh (ankle), Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Marcus Williams (pectoral).

Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington (chest) was put on injured reserve, and running back Kenyon Drake was signed.