Baltimore pastor preaches hope on Easter days after being shot during armed carjacking

A Baltimore pastor shared a powerful message of hope with his congregation on Easter Sunday, days after he was shot during an armed carjacking.

Pastor Rashad Singletary of Mount Olive Baptist Church of Turner Station didn't let a gunshot wound keep him from delivering an energetic sermon.

"The devil thought he could stop me by getting me shot this week, but turn to your neighbor and say, 'Neighbor, he is a bulletproof God," Singletary said on Sunday.

Singletary told WJZ that he was in his driveway, moving his cars days before Easter, when he was approached by a person who asked for his keys.

Before he could respond, Singletary said the suspect fired a gunshot right through his foot.

"Took out a 9mm and took a shot. At that time, I threw my car key, he retrieved the car key, ran into my driveway, took my vehicle and sped off," Singletary recounted.

"Because of the adrenaline rush, I jumped in my wife's car and went to chase him, but something told me to stop, go back home," he added.

Despite a fractured foot, Pastor Singletary said he felt a duty to serve his congregation. In spite of the trauma he faced, Singletary found a new inspiration to continue his work for the community.

"It behooved me that despite going through what I went through that Wednesday, that my call was greater than my crisis," Singletary said. "So, I had to be at church on Sunday. I had to be there, not only just to prove to my enemy that I'm still alive, but also to show hope to my congregation."