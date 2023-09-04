Pastor says no updates from police one week after 'Black Lives Matter' sign vandalized

BALTIMORE -- A local pastor says there are no updates from police following the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign at Light Street Presbyterian Church.

Security video obtained by WJZ shows "Black Lives Matter" being torn down and vandalized from the yard of a North Baltimore church.

Driving past Govans Presbyterian Church, you'd normally see a large "Black Lives Matter" sign standing on their property.

Now, that sign has been moved inside the church

Reverend Tom Harris told WJZ he will not be intimidated into reversing his stance against bigotry.

"We're not going to be moved in our efforts to stand for justice and stand with those who are mistreated," Harris said.

Police are still investigating the vandalism.