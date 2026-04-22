Woman killed, 3 displaced in Anne Arundel County's first deadly fire of 2026

A woman is dead, and three people are displaced after a fire in Pasadena, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

Crews received a call from a resident who said their home was on fire in the 300 block of Magothy Beach Road around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire coming from the front of the house. Residents told crews that a person was trapped inside, according to officials.

Crews went into the home and found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Cindy Hill. She was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said.

This was the first fire-related death recorded in Anne Arundel County in 2026, according to officials.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, and three other residents were displaced. Officials said the other residents were not related to Hill.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though officials believe it was accidental. There were working smoke detectors in the home, which alerted the residents to the fire, according to officials.

According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, a total of 11 deadly house fires have been recorded across the state so far this year.

Baltimore County recorded its first fire-related death of the year on Jan. 4 after a house fire in Parkville left 76-year-old Julia Ann Anderson dead. A man suffered life-threatening injuries after escaping. The fire started in the basement of the home.

Baltimore City saw its first fire-related death of 2026 on Jan. 27 after a 65-year-old man died in a rowhome fire.