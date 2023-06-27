Partnership helps Baltimore-area residents buy 'affordable' new cars at Owings Mills dealership

BALTIMORE - It's not exactly the sound of a speedway but all 10 families turning the keys on their brand-new cars at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills on Tuesday are racing into a brighter and more convenient future.

For as little as $950 Heritage/MileOne Autogroup and "Vehicles for Change" partnered in this giveaway believing transportation can transform lives.

Shayla Pratt single mom from Anne Arundel County, spends nearly $400 per month commuting to her job.

Takeya Mayfield, from Baltimore, is a driver for the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA). But, until now, she had no car of her own.

"A car and having a vehicle is about taking you where you need to go, economic security," said Maryland Security of Labor Portia Wu.

Angel McCall, from Prince George's County, said she's celebrating her new car with a trip to the car wash.

Brandy Bennett, from Baltimore County, got her keys handed to her by County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

And for Moesha Washington, from Reisterstown, a car means savings and visits with those she loves.

"I'm going to go see my mom in Silver Spring," she said.

Heritage provided each of them the car so they can spend less time commuting and more time enjoying family and friends

Dennis McConville, from Carroll County, said he is headed to the doctor's and the grocery store with his new car.

Kaneisha McCaffity, widowed in 2020 with a tiny daughter, spoke for everyone when she described how this new car will cut her hours-long commute to work in half.

"Today I stand here with joy in my heart and I want to express how much this vehicle means to me," McCaffity said. "You are not just giving me a car, you are providing me (a chance) to control my life and chase my dreams."