Parkville man charged for armed carjacking on Towson's campus

BALTIMORE — A Parkville man has been charged in a carjacking on campus at Towson University.

Jeremy Michael Keefer, 19, was arrested after a joint effort between the Towson University Police Department and Baltimore County Police Department.

Keefer has been charged with armed carjacking, carjacking and motor vehicle theft.

Police responded to a armed carjacking Friday at a residence hall at Towson University.

The university said four males, one allegedly armed with a handgun, robbed a victim at Millennium Hall before carjacking a gray Honda.

The suspects left the campus traveling north on Osler Drive toward Towsontown Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.