Here's where to park for free in Baltimore City during winter storm

Baltimore City residents are encouraged to move their cars to a city-owned garage ahead of the major winter weather storm headed for Maryland this weekend.

According to the Parking Authority of Baltimore City, parking is free for numerous garages in the city.

Where can I park?

Parking is free at the following locations from Saturday, January 24 at 12:00 p.m.until Monday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m.:

Baltimore Street Garage - 15 Guilford Avenue

Caroline Street Garage - 805 S. Caroline Street

Fleet & Eden Garage - 501 South Eden Street

Franklin Street Garage - 15 West Franklin Street

Little Italy Parking Garage - 400 South Central Avenue

Penn Station Garage - 1511 North Charles Street

Saint Paul Street Garage - 210 Saint Paul Place

West Street Garage - 40 East West Street

If residents are unable to reach any of the locations listed above, they may park their vehicle in select city school parking lots.

To view a map of available schools for resident parking, click here.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phase II Snow Emergency Plan is in effect

Due to the storm, Baltimore City has begun Phase II of its Snow Emergency Plan.

In accordance, this means:

All vehicles traveling on city streets must be equipped with snow tires, all-weather radials, or chains, AND

Parking is restricted along designated snow emergency routes.

Parking will be restricted along all snow emergency routes 24 hours a day, starting Saturday at noon until further notice, regardless of the times noted on posted signs along these designated routes.

Tickets will be issued to those parked along snow emergency routes after 12 p.m. on Saturday.