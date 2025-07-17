$18 million invested in new library in Baltimore's Park Heights community

A new library is coming to the Park Heights neighborhood in Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott said it's an area that hasn't had an open library in over two decades.

The city's Board of Estimates approved an $18.6 million contract to start construction on the new library.

According to the Enoch Pratt Free Library website, the new library will be located on the corner of Park Heights and Woodland avenues. It will include a children's reading room, multi-purpose assembly space, and access to computer spaces and Wi-Fi.

"This is going to be a state-of-the-art library for the entire city where we can get resources for any subject," said Council Vice-President Sharon Green Middleton.

"This is an investment that's personal for me, as someone who grew up in Park Heights at a time when the library was closed," Scott said. "Years later, as mayor, I'm proud that I'm able to deliver on historic projects like this one, not just libraries, but community resources like schools, parks, rec centers, and pools that make our city a better place to live and grow up."

"It's a new day in Park Heights"

Raiza Rahim, a Parks Heights resident, said many people still remember the library when it was open. She said she loves to read a good book.

"I know you guys don't like books, y'all like the internet," she said. "But there's still people who come and like to go to the library."

Rahim also enjoys the events library staff put together for community members. She no longer has to think about what she and her neighbors don't have.

She's focused on what's to come — a brand new library.

"I was just telling my grandson the other day because I have a lot of books," Rahim said. "He said, 'Grandma, why are you keeping all these books?' I said, 'I'm waiting for the library to be built. Then, I'm going to donate it to them."

Rahim said she's excited to see construction begin on the new library. She thinks it will aid in improving the Park Heights area.

"When I was a little girl, my father used to ride us to pick up my aunt from work," Rahim said. "We used to come up to Park Heights. We always said, 'We're going to live in this house. We're going to live in that house.' To see that it's back up and coming, it's a wonderful thing."

Community push

Yolanda Jiggetts, the CEO of Park Heights Renaissance, credits the city for making this a top priority, and residents advocating for more resources in their neighborhood.

"It's time to celebrate that the community can push change," she said. "They came out, spoke at every meeting, and wrote any letters we asked them to write."

Jiggetts said her organization took a stance to bring funding to this project. She said it took the work of public and private partners to speed up the process.

"It was going to get done, but it was not projected to get done anytime in the near future," Jiggetts said.