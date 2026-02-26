Parents plead guilty to child abuse after 5-year-old found dead in Baltimore home

Two Baltimore parents pleaded guilty to child abuse on Thursday after their 5-year-old daughter was found dead in their home in 2024, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

Bernice and Gerald Byrd were both arrested after their child, Zona Byrd, was found unresponsive in her bed by another family member. Zona was emaciated and malnourished at the time of her death, police said.

Their 6-year-old son was also found to be malnourished during the police response. He has since recovered at a hospital, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Bernice and Gerald are scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, court officials said. They could face a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, according to court officials.

"No punishment will be as severe for these defendants as living with the knowledge that they murdered their innocent child," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Today's guilty plea does ensure the safety of Zona's siblings, who are also victims of their parents' horrific actions. As a father, the facts of this case are nauseating, and my heart continues to ache for Zona, who is gone from us far too soon."

Child found dead

Police responded to the Byrds' home on Aiken Street when Zona's aunt called after Bernice noticed she was unresponsive. The aunt reported that Zona was not moving and her body was cold, police said.

Officers noted that neither Bernice nor Gerald could remember the last time they had seen Zona alive. Charging documents also said neither parent could remember when Zona was last fed.

Zona Byrd weighed 17.5 pounds at the time of her death, court officials said.

Gerald indicated to police that their four children had been going through the trash to find food, according to charging documents.

Police said the couple's three other children were taken from the home after Zona's death and sent to live with a relative.

Their 6-year-old son was severely malnourished at the time and was barely able to walk. He was taken to a hospital once police discovered him at the home. Court officials said he weighed about 35 pounds at the time.

During their investigation, police found that the kitchen cabinets in the Byrds' home did not have food. The freezer contained meat, but the only item in the refrigerator was a salad.

Police also discovered that the Byrds had locked their bedroom door and closet where non-perishable food was being kept away from their children, according to court officials.

Prior child abuse charges

According to court documents, Bernice and Gerald had both previously been accused of child abuse and assault in 2019. The charges came after one of their daughters went to school with a black eye. When questioned about it, she told police it was from a fight with her parents.

Court documents allege that Bernice took the child's phone and hit her. Later, Gerald forced his way into her room and tried to stab her with a knife before kicking and punching her, documents show.

Gerald Byrd pleaded guilty to assault in the 2019 case and served time, while Bernice's case was postponed and later closed.