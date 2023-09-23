Owings Mills native set for second start with Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Injuries headline this game. The Colts are without starting QB Anthony Richardson and the Ravens have several starters out with injuries.

The injury list includes Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, and Odafe Oweh, all of whom are new to the list as of this week.

The offensive line, again, has to fill in for two starters: Tackle Ronnie Stanley and Center Tyler Linderbaum.

The line held up well in the win at Cincinnati last Sunday. Sam Mustipher started at center for Linderbaum. He's an Owings Mills native who signed with his hometown team prior to this off-season.

Mustipher gets ready for his first start at home and reflects on what he learned as a starter in Cincinnati last week.

"I have a great group of guys around me," Mustipher said. "You know, the supporting cast here is spectacular. And you know I get to snap to Lamar Jackson. You saw the way those receivers were moving down the field last week. It makes our job easier as an offensive line when you have a ton of weapons like that and a quarterback that can distribute and also make plays with his legs."