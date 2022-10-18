Watch CBS News
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound

BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.

Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.

Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.

