Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound
BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.
The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.
Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.
Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
