Watch CBS News
Local

Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County 00:34

BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.

All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.

According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.

The cause of this accident is under investigation.  Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.