Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.

***Traffic Accident U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge. A large propane truck has overturned on the bridge.



Currently all lanes are closed in both directions. Please use an alternate route. Emergency Crews on-scene. pic.twitter.com/ExPAe0ZZdh — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) November 14, 2022

All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.

According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.

6:45 a.m., 11/14/22: Due to an overturned tanker that is burning fuel and has shut down the Severn River Bridge to traffic in both directions, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually today. All other schools will operate on time. pic.twitter.com/0s11GMvgUN — AACPS (@AACountySchools) November 14, 2022

The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.