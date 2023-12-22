Over 2 million travelers expected to drive for the holidays, AAA says

BALTIMORE -- More than 2 million travelers are expected to be hitting the road starting this weekend just for the holidays.

That means you'll want to brace yourself for potential congestion.

Right now we are traveling on.

If you are planning to head out today the best times to leave will be before lunchtime or after 7pm, that way you are avoiding the peaks of congestion.

AAA says at the end of last year they ended up rescuing about 18 thousand travelers in Maryland.

To avoid being stranded on the side of the road, take some time now to check your car.

Double-check your tires to make sure the tread is good.

But keep a spare tire in the back just in case you end up getting a flat on the highway.

Don't forget to top up on fluids as well because even though the weather looks good here in Maryland you may encounter other challenges depending on your destination.

"You want to make sure your tire pressure is good. Check your inflation. Check your battery. If your lights are beginning to dim a little bit or your vehicle is slow to start. You might be in need of a battery," Ragina Ali, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager said.

Also take the time now to pack an emergency kit in case you have to wait for some assistance and are on the side of the road.

In a box you should pack a blanket, phone chargers, snacks, water.