Outlaw the mustang is settling into a new home after 66 days on the run in Carroll County

A wild mustang who spent more than two months on the run in Carroll County is settling into his new home.

Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy, which took in Outlaw after his capture, shared an update and a photo showing the mustang wearing a saddle for the first time.

Outlaw was captured last month with the help of professional horsemen after spending 66 days on the loose.

The mustang had been roaming near Liberty Reservoir after he was spooked by a lawnmower and jumped over a fence at the end of June. He was spotted dozens of times near Deer Park Road, raising concerns among neighbors about the safety of drivers and the horse.

A team that included Carroll County Animal Control, Gentle Giants, a professional horseman and Baltimore City Environmental Police worked together to develop a plan to capture Outlaw.

County animal control partnered with JR Raulerson, a professional horseman who had originally been hired by Outlaw's owner. Raulerson searched the vast wooded area where the horse was believed to be living, using trail cameras, a drone and on-foot scouting to track his movements.

Once Raulerson located the area where Outlaw was staying, he initially tried using his own horse to lead the mustang into a pen.

But experts working with Gentle Giants warned that strategy might not work because of Outlaw's history of being corralled in the wild.

Instead, Raulerson placed a pen in the woods near where Outlaw had been staying. He used hay and other food to lure the horse closer while monitoring his movements with cameras.

Once Raulerson established Outlaw's patterns, he was able to safely trap him.

Outlaw was then taken to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, where officials say he is now safe and settling in.

The rescue's latest update shows just how far the once-elusive mustang has come — with Outlaw calmly wearing a saddle for the first time.