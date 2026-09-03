Mustang spotted near Liberty Reservoir captured after months on the loose

A mustang that has been running wild for months near Liberty Reservoir in Carroll County was captured Thursday and taken to a horse rescue.

Carroll County Animal Control says the horse is "now safe and settled into a stall," adding that patience was an important part of the process.

Officials previously told CBS News Baltimore the sorrel gelding mustang was untrained and would require professional assistance to capture.

It had been on the run along Deer Park Road since the end of June, frightening neighbors who feared not only for the horse but for themselves, as well.

How the horse was caught

Carroll County Animal Control

County animal control partnered with JR Raulerson, a professional horseman originally contracted by the mustang's owner, and Gentle Giants Horse Rescue, from Mount Airy, to set up the capture.

They created a chute that led the horse to a trailer by using 59 fence panels that each measured 10 feet by 10 feet.

"The horse made his way through the chute on his own and entered the trailer without incident," county animal control said in a press release.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Baltimore County Division helped with traffic while the mustang was moved to Gentle Giants Horse Rescue.

"While there was a lot of public interest in this horse, he really just needed peace and time to get comfortable going in and out of the pen the trapper had set up for him," Humane Society of Carroll County Executive Director Jaime Limoges said in a statement. "He had been going in to feed for several nights, and last night we were able to close the pen, securing the horse. From there, everyone was able to focus on getting him safely to his next destination."

Because the horse is a mustang, the county also consulted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to determine the best approach.

The BLM protects and manages wild horses on federal public lands, and when populations become too high, they can be placed into private care through adoption or sale.

What happens next

Law enforcement sources previously told CBS News Baltimore the mustang had been cared for by someone who is facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges in an unrelated case in West Virginia.

The ownership of the horse has now been surrendered to the Humane Society of Carroll County, which is working to transfer ownership over to Gentle Giants.

"We are grateful to everyone who came together to help this horse, and especially to those who understood that this needed to be done on his terms and at his pace," said Limoges. "It took patience and cooperation, but he is now safe and receiving the care he needs."

The horse will need ongoing care, and the county is encouraging people to pitch in.

"Members of the public who would like to help with his food, veterinary care, farrier services and other needs are encouraged to make a donation directly to Gentle Giants Horse Rescue, where he is now receiving care," the release said.

Click here to visit the rescue's website and learn more.