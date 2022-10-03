O's closer Felix Bautista goes on DL ending stellar rookie year

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have one more series remaining in the season, but it appears closer Felix Bautista's season is over.

The flame-throwing reliever has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with left knee discomfort.

Baltimore wraps up its season with a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista was key in the Orioles' second-half surge. The Orioles (81-77) will have a winning season for the first time since 2016.

Bautista - a rookie - notched 15 saves and posted a 2.19 ERA in 65 games this season. He struck out 88 batters.