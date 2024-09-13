Orthopedic Care that Goes the Distance

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

Samantha Heyison has never let her disability limit or define her. The 19-year-old was born with a clubfoot, partially amputated fingers and toes on her right hand and foot, and only two fully formed toes on her left foot due to amniotic bands that wrapped around her in utero. As a result, she had an introduction to several serious surgeries at a young age—from Achilles tendon lengthening to having guided growth plates inserted into her knees.



"It was tough in the beginning because we didn't know what this meant for her," shares Samantha's mother, Tanya. "But we wanted to expose her to everything in life so she could partake in all opportunities." This started with Tanya and her husband Marc placing their trust in the medical expertise of John Herzenberg, M.D., a Sinai Hospital emeritus faculty member who recently retired from patient care.

"Dr. Herzenberg, the nurses and the support staff at Sinai were nothing short of incredible during the time they treated our daughter. In addition to being incredibly smart, they're compassionate too—it's no secret why people travel from all over to be seen here." - Marc Heyison

With her parents' unconditional support and her orthopedic team's medical care, Samantha was able to pursue an interest in sports—starting with soccer at age 5. Soon, she found herself participating in track, softball, basketball and horseback riding. Upon entering high school, she chose to focus solely on two track and field events: discus throw and shot put.

Noting that her disability is something she works through every day, Samantha has learned to adapt and find her own ways to excel. As a high school state champion, a current Wake Forest University athlete and a bronze medalist for discus throw and shot put at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, her athletic abilities, competitive spirit and fierce determination have taken her far—and she has no plans to stop there.

"Most throwers typically peak in their late 20s or early 30s, so I know I have a lot left in the tank in terms of my athletic career," she says. "But I also found a love for criminal sociology and communications during my freshman year at Wake Forest, so I'm very interested in exploring a profession in that field too."



In late July, Samantha was nominated to the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Team and will participate in the Paralympic Games in Paris in late August.

"It can be a lot," she says. "But I remind myself of what I've already accomplished, what I have to offer and what's in me—and I know I can do it."

All in the Family Care

At LifeBridge Health, our providers care for the needs of patients and their loved ones. When Marc found out he needed a hip replacement, he knew he could trust Dr. Herzenberg's recommendation for an orthopedic surgeon. "I asked him who he would advise for the procedure during Samantha's last appointment with him before he retired," says Marc. "He pointed me in the direction of his colleague, Dr. James Nace, and I made an appointment and came back to be seen the next day. Sinai Hospital makes it clear that you're not viewed as another number, but as a human being."