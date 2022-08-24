Orioles will open 2023 season in Boston, play first home game on April 6

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will open the 2023 season on the road against the Boston Red Sox on March 30, and the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will come Thursday, April 6 against the New York Yankees, the team announced.

Under Major League Baseball's new balanced schedule, all 30 ballclubs will play each other for at least one series, meaning the O's will see all 15 teams in the National League and play fewer games against their AL East rivals.

Before, there were 19 intra-division games. In 2023, the Orioles will play the Red Sox, Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays 13 times, and the Toronto Blue Jays 12 times, the team said.

Baltimore wraps up the campaign with a six-game homestand against the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

Broadcaster Melanie Newman has provided the handy color-coded schedule if you want to start circling your calendar.