Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday reportedly returning to Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday is headed back to Baltimore following a flurry of trades on Tuesday, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports.

It's still to be determined if a formal roster move will be made, the Banner reports.

The Orioles traded second baseman Connor Norby to Miami with Kyle Stowers for starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.

In Holliday's first stint with the Orioles, baseball's top prospect struggled at the plate, going just 2-for-34 in 10 games.

He wasn't in Tuesday's lineup for Triple-A Norfolk, where he has batted .271 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 72 hits and scored 75 runs.

Holliday, the son of former Major League All-Star Matt Holliday, was the first overall selection in the 2022 draft. He made his big league debut on April 10 against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park.