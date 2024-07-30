Orioles acquire pitcher Trevor Rogers from Miami for prospects Kyle Stowers, Connor Norby

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles added another pitcher to their rotation on Tuesday.

Trevor Rogers, a 26-year-old lefty, was acquired by the Orioles from the Miami Marlins for prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, the Orioles announced.

The Orioles will have two additional years with Rogers under contract after this season. He was the 13th overall draft pick by the Marlins in 2017.

Rogers started 21 games this season while posting a 2-9 record with a 4.53 ERA.

The Orioles are parting ways with Norby, an infielder who was called up from Triple-A last week. Norby, a former second-round pick by the Orioles in 2021, had two home runs, three RBIs and six hits in 32 plate appearances this season.

Stowers, an outfielder and 71st overall draft pick in 2019, had 11 hits, one home run and nine RBIs in 37 plate appearances for the Orioles this season.

"It's a good addition to the team, and I'm definitely going to miss the guys we got rid of, but we're super excited to have him," first baseman Ryan Mountcastle told the Banner.

The Orioles acquired pitcher Zach Eflin in a trade from Tampa Bay earlier, along with trading Austin Hays to the Phillies for Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache.

As of Tuesday, the Orioles hold of .5 game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.