Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday crushing it in Aberdeen, drove in 6 on Tuesday
BALTIMORE - Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday is making a quick impact for the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Orioles' Advanced-A Affiliate.
He has come out swinging since his promotion to Aberdeen on April 24.
The son of six-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday drove in six runs in a rain-shorted, five-inning game against Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Holliday hit a two-run home run in the first inning, then followed with a triple and a double.
MLB's No. 3 prospect has three home runs, two triples, three doubles, and 12 RBIs with a .345 batting average in 17 games since joining Aberdeen.
Between Delmarva and Aberdeen, Holliday is batting .367 this season with five home runs and 27 RBIs.
