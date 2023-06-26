Orioles to call up infielder Jordan Westburg, another prized prospect, source says

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are calling up the team's No. 3 prospect Jordan Westburg, a source told Andy Kostka, from WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Westburg, an infielder, has been scorching the ball in Triple-A Norfolk. The 24-year-old has a .295 batting average with 18 home runs, 15 doubles and 54 RBIs this season.

Westburg, baseball's 46th-best prospect. has made 33 starts at shortstop this year, 18 at third base, six at second, five in right field and one in left field.

The Orioles (47-29) open a series Monday against Cincinnati at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Westburg will be in the lineup on Monday.

It is unknown yet which corresponding move the Orioles will make.

Westburg was not in Norfolk's lineup on Sunday.