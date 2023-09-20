Orioles spoil Kyle Bradish's pitching effort in 2-1 loss in Houston

Fans fired up after Orioles clinch first postseason berth in seven years

Fans fired up after Orioles clinch first postseason berth in seven years

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles spoiled a dazzling start by pitcher Kyle Bradish, who threw six scoreless innings in their 2-1 loss in Houston on Wednesday.

Bradish allowed just two base hits and struck out nine in his no-decision.

The Orioles plated one run in the top of the first inning on Anthony Santander's RBI single.

Houston rallied to score a run in the eighth and a walk-off RBI single by Maurico Dubon in the ninth.

Santander had two of Baltimore's six base hits.

The Orioles took two of three from the Astros.

Still, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Orioles (95-57) are 2 1/2 games in first place in the American League East over Tampa Bay, with a Magic Number of 8.

The Orioles begin a four-game series in Cleveland starting Thursday.