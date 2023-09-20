AL East Championship Countdown: Baltimore Orioles' Magic Number to clinch first division title since 2014

Baltimore still buzzing as fans hope for long Orioles' postseason run

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are already in the postseason.

But now, they have their eyes set on the American League East championship, a feat they haven't accomplished since 2014.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Orioles hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the division with 11 games to play. The Orioles also own the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups this season.

Their MAGIC NUMBER sits at 8 games.

That means that any combination of wins by the Orioles and losses by the Rays will decrease that number.

The Orioles (95-56) travel to Cleveland for four games after finishing off a series in Houston on Wednesday. The Rays (93-59) have two more games against the Los Angeles Angels, on Wednesday and Thursday, before hosting Toronto for three games.

In 2014, the Orioles won 95 regular-season games. They made it to the American League Championship Series but were swept by Kansas City.

The Orioles last won the World Series in 1983.

They won the AL East nine times - 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1983, 1997 and 2014.

What happens if the Orioles win the AL East?

If the O's were to clinch the AL East, they would have a first-round bye and have home-field advantage until the Wild Card.

They would host the American League Division Series on Oct. 7 against the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds from the wild-card series.

The ALDS would be a best-of-five schedule.

ALDS Game 1: Oct. 7 at Camden Yards.

ALDS Game 2: Oct. 8 at Camden Yards.

ALDS Game 3: Oct. 10 at TBD.

ALDS Game 4, if needed: Oct. 11 at TBD.

If the Orioles don't win the AL East?

The Orioles would be the top American League wild card team and would host a best-of-three series.

ALWC Game 1: Oct. 3 at Camden Yards.

ALWC Game 2: Oct. 4 at Camden Yards.

ALWC Game 3, if needed: Oct. 5 at Camden Yards.