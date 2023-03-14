Orioles split pair of spring training games

BALTIMORE - The Orioles picked up a win and a loss Monday afternoon in Florida in split squad games.

The O's beat the Tigers, 11-7, with most of the regulars in the lineup.

Austin Hays, Adam Frazier, Colton Cowser and Franchy Cordero hit home runs.

Kyle Gibson had his longest out of the spring going four innings and giving up one run on three hits.

Meanwhile, the other half of the Orioles' roster lost to the Braves, 6-5, in North Port.

Heston Kjerstad, the Orioles first-round pick in 2020, continued his red-hot-spring with a pair of hit, including his third home run of the spring.

The Orioles play against the Pirates on Tuesday in Bradenton.