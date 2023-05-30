Mullins out after groin injury, Orioles sign veteran Aaron Hicks

BALTIMORE -- Orioles general manager Mike Elias switched to emergency mode and applied a quick and temporary remedy after Cedric Mullins was injured Monday. Former Yankee Aaron Hicks became an Oriole Tuesday night, and suited up to play against Cleveland.

Mullins is lost for at least a couple of weeks with a muscle strain in his right upper leg.

The O's are optimistic that the injury will not keep Mullins out long-term. He's been one of their best players this season. Hicks is an immediate addition, signed as a free-agent just 10 days after the Yankees cut him loose with multiple years remaining on his contract with New York.

Hicks was in his 8th season with the Yankees but his production has declined steadily over the past 5 years, leading to his release. He's an 11-year veteran, a switch-hitter and solid outfielder so the O's are giving him a shot while Mullins is out.

"This is a good fit for Hicks, I'm sure he's, I know he's kind of excited to be joining this fun team right now after being released just a couple days ago", General Manager Mike Elias said. "I'm hopeful that it works out, I think he's hopefully gonna be the right guy, at the right time to help us out from here."

"It's gonna be a group effort to really come together, to play as a whole, to try to fill that void", Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said. "But it's a really tough loss."

Adam Frazier will bat lead-off tonight in Mullins' usual spot in the lineup, and Austin Hays will play in centerfield. Aaron Hicks is available to play, but is not in the starting lineup.