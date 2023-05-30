Orioles Cedric Mullins sidelined with groin strain; team prepares for his absence

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is sidelined with a right abductor groin strain after an incident in the team's recent 5-0 loss against Cleveland.

Mullins, who was pulling up just before reaching first base during the 8th inning, has been an integral part of the Orioles' offensive production this season.

Before the injury, he was hitting .263 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. He has played in 53 of the Orioles' 54 games so far this season.

"It's the last thing you want to see," Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde said. "He is a huge part of our team. If we are going to miss him for a little while...we will see. If we have to, other guys will step up. This is part of the game. We have been pretty fortunate so far this year and these things happen."

Mullins is undergoing a series of tests to determine the severity of the injury and the estimated duration of his recovery.

Fellow outfielder Ryan McKenna is prepared to fill the void if needed. "You hate to see anybody go down. Cedric is one of the biggest pieces of this team and one of the biggest drivers of us winning so far this year," he said. "It's going to be a loss for our team. I prepare for every game I can. If I am going to be in the lineup more, I will be prepared and ready to do so."

While the extent of Mullins' injury is yet to be determined, the Orioles' resilience and adaptability will be put to the test in the coming games.