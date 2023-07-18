Watch CBS News
Orioles sign first and second round draft picks - Enrique Bradfield, Mac Horvath

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles signed their first two draft picks from the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The team announced the signings of first-round selection Enrique Bradfield Jr., an outfielder from Vanderbilt, and outfielder Mac Horvath, an infielder/outfielder from the University of North Carolina.

Bradfield, a first-round pick, No. 17 overall, reportedly signed for $4.1 million. Bradfield stole 130 bases in three seasons at Vanderbilt - 47 as a freshman, 46 as a sophomore and 37 as a junior.

Bradfield batted .279 with six home runs, 13 doubles and two triples last season.

Horvath, the Orioles' second-round pick, No. 53 overall, reportedly signed for $1.4 million. He batted .305 with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs last season for the Tar Heels.

CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore Staff

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 8:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

