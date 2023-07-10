Orioles select outfielder with 'game-changing speed' in first round of MLB Draft

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles selected a speedster in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday evening.

With the 17th overall pick, Enrique Bradfield Jr., an outfielder from Vanderbilt, was chosen by the Orioles.

According to MLB.com, Bradford has "game-changing speed."

Bradfield stole 130 bases in three seasons at Vanderbilt - 47 as a freshman, 46 as a sophomore and 37 as a junior.

MLB.com compares Bradfield's speed and defense to that of former Cleveland Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton.

Bradfield batted .279 with six home runs, 13 doubles and two triples last season.

The Orioles drafted Jackson Holliday with No. 1 overall pick in 2022. Heston Kjestad was taken second overall by the Orioles in the 2020 draft. Adley Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick by the Orioles in 2019.