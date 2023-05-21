Orioles score five in 11th to finish off three-game sweep in Toronto

BALTIMORE - The Orioles scored five runs in the 11th inning to finish off a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Cedric Mullins led the way with five base hits as Baltimore won in Toronto, 8-3.

Austin Hays drove in ghost runner Ryan McKenna to give the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the 11th. Terrin Vavra knocked in two with a single and Mullins plated two with a double.

Mullins went 5-for-6 with three RBIs, helping the Orioles improve to 31-16, and maintaining the second-best record in baseball.

Hays added three hits and Adam Frazier contributed two.

Toronto scored first on a solo home run by Matt Chapman in the bottom of the second. The Orioles tied the game when a run scored on Adley Rutschman's groundout, and took the lead when a run scored on Anthony Santander's fielder's choice.

Chapman's RBI sacrifice fly once again tied the game in the seventh.

Both teams scored in the 10th before the Orioles broke the game open with five in the 11th.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer allowed one run on nine hits in 5.1 innings.

The Orioles are off on Monday before starting a three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.