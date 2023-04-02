Orioles' pitching scorched again in 9-5 loss at Boston

BALTIMORE - Cole Irvin, in his first outing for the Orioles, was roughed up for six runs in four innings, as Baltimore dropped its second-straight to the Boston Red Sox, 9-5, Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Orioles' pitching staff allowed Boston to score 27 runs in the three-game series.

Baltimore (1-2) was led at the plate by Cedric Mullins' two hits and three RBIs. Adam Frazier added three hits and two RBIs.

The Orioles dropped two of three in the series, but offense wasn't the issue. They scored 23 runs in the series.

Catcher Adley Rutschman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Sunday, just two games after going 5-for-5 with four RBIs.

But it was Adam Duvall, the Red Sox outfielder, who once again scorched the Orioles.

Adam Duvall, who hit the walk-off home run on Saturday, had three more hits, including two doubles and a two-run single to break a fifth-inning tie.

He's the first player in franchise history with six in his first three games with the team.

The Red Sox are the third team in baseball history — joining the 1976 Reds and '78 Brewers — to score at least nine runs in each of their first three games. The 1978 Brewers are the only team to do in their first four.

On a chilly day with a strong wind blowing in from left field, Kiké Hernández had two hits, including a solo homer. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo each had two of Boston's 14 hits. Tanner Houck (1-0) lasted five innings – the longest outing for a Red Sox starter this season -- giving up three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out five.

After falling behind by six runs in each of the first two games, Boston led 3-0 after three innings. The Orioles tied it in the fifth with home runs by Frazier and Mullins, but the Red Sox came back with three in the bottom half.

Yoshida singled in one run to break the tie and chase starter Irvin. When Bryan Baker bounced a pitch, the runners moved into scoring position, with Justin Turner barely beating the throw to third.

Duvall dropped one into left-center to score two more runs and make it 6-3. Baltimore made it 6-5 on Mullins' two-run single in the seventh, but the Red Sox went up 8-5 on RBI singles from Triston Casas and Hernández.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Visit Texas for the start of a three-game series. RHP Kyle Bradish will face RHP Jon Gray.

Red Sox: Open a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Kutter Crawford facing RHP Johan Oviedo.