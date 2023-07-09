Orioles' offense goes wild, beat Twins, 15-2, in final game before All-Star break

BALTIMORE - The Orioles' offense feasted on Minnesota pitching Sunday afternoon in the final game before the MLB All-Star Break.

Anthony Santander had two of the Orioles' six home runs in their 15-2 win in Minnesota.

Santander, now with 16 home runs, had two solo shots. Austin Hays, Ramon Urias, Aaron Hicks, Adley Rutschman also went deep for the Orioles, who go into the All-Star break with a 54-35 record, two games behind leader Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Orioles scored seven runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning.

Gunnar Henderson, Rutschman, Santander, Hays, Cedric Mullins, Urias and Jordan Westburg each had two hits, and as a team, the Orioles had 17 base hits.

Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits, with 11 strikeouts.

Hays, Rutschman, Yennier Cano and Felix Bautista will represent the Orioles in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

The Birds are back in action on Friday, July 14 against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.