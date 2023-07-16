Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles OF Cedric Mullins leaves game in 2nd inning with right quadriceps tightness

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins left Saturday night's game against Miami in the second inning with right quadriceps tightness.

Mullins, who missed most of June with a right groin strain, appeared to hurt himself while running the bases. After he hit an RBI single, Jordan Westburg lifted a fly to deep right field, but it was just foul. Instead of returning to first, Mullins remained at third while base coach Tony Mansolino signaled to the dugout that something was amiss.

Mullins was then replaced by a pinch runner.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.