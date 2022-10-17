Orioles lefty John Means starts throwing as part of Tommy John rehab

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means has started throwing again nearly six months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

Means on Monday shared a short clip of his workout.

Throwing Day 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/DArkgzWO0t — John Means (@JMeans25) October 17, 2022

On April 23, the team's lefty ace announced he had the procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament performed on his throwing elbow. He shared the news one day before his 29th birthday.

"I'm obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever," he said.

Speaking with WJZ in May, Means said his elbow was progressing nicely.

"Honestly, it's going better than it's supposed to be," Means told WJZ. "My range, they said I'm way ahead of schedule. Three weeks in, we got 12 months to go so little victories here and there. But no, it feels good."

He said he planned to spend much of his downtime chasing his young son around.

"That's been the best part, let me tell ya," he said. "He's swinging off the tee now and he's running around constantly so I'm getting my workout in chasing him around the living room and kitchen trying to keep his hands off the oven and microwave."

Means only made two starts in 2022, pitching to a 3.38 ERA. In the previous four seasons, he became a stabilizing force in the team's starting rotation.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde would no doubt welcome back a healthy Means in 2023.