Orioles' Jackson Holliday blasts first home run in majors, a grand slam onto Eutaw Street

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday gave a wave to the crowd after rounding the bases on his first Major League Baseball home run Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Holliday, who was recalled and batted eighth against the Toronto Blue Jays, belted a grand slam 439 feet onto Eutaw Street off pitcher Yerry Rodriguez in his second stint this season in Baltimore. The home run gave the Orioles an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"To be able to come back up here and hit a grand slam and help the team win, I can't imagine anything better," Holliday said during a postgame interview with MASN.

A crowd surrounded a placeholder where a plaque in the ground will soon mark the Eutaw Street blast.

Holliday, who played second base, went 1-for-5 in his first game back to the majors. The Orioles beat the Blue Jays, 10-4.

He made his big league debut for the Orioles on April 10 and followed to go 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts before he was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk for the next three months.

"To get that experience, it was definitely beneficial for me," Holliday said.

Holliday was the top overall selection by Baltimore in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Orioles (65-44) are atop the American League East standings. They open a four-game series in Cleveland on Thursday.