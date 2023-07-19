Orioles in first place for first time post-All-Star Break since 2016 after win over Dodgers

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are in first place for the first time after the All-Star Break since 2016.

The Orioles avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday afternoon.

With Tampa's 5-1 loss in Texas, the Orioles (58-37) are now in first place in the American League East by percentage points.

With the Orioles win and the Rays loss, Baltimore is in 1st place in the AL East after the All-Star Break for the first time since 2016. pic.twitter.com/rvp4Sy9zYB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 19, 2023

The teams will meet in Tampa for a huge four-game series starting Thursday.

Even though the Orioles and Rays are tied in the standings, the Birds have a .611 winning percentage compared to Tampa's .606 winning percentage.

Gunnar Henderson homered and Roman Urias doubled twice and drove in three runs to help the Orioles snap their two-game losing streak.

Jordan Westburg and Aaron Hicks also had two base hits.

Pitcher Danny Coulombe earned the win in relief and Felix Bautista notched his 26th save.

Kyle Gibson will start for Baltimore on Thursday in a game that is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.