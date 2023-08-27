Orioles drop series finale to Rockies, 4-3

BALTIMORE - With a hard-throwing closer Felix Bautista recently placed on the injured list, the Orioles gave up a tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in their 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park.

O's Ryan O'Hearn tied the game with a pinch-hit two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. However, in the top of the ninth, Rockies' Elias Diaz scored Hunter Goodman with an RBI groundout.

Yennier Cano took the loss after he pitched the ninth for Baltimore.

Colorado led 2-0 in the fifth inning before Cedric Mullins cut the Orioles' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning. The Rockies took a 3-1 lead with a run in the sixth.

Orioles' pitcher Jack Flaherty, in his third appearance since he was acquired from St. Louis, pitched 5.2 innings. He allowed three runs on seven base hits.

Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander chipped in base hits for the Orioles.

The Orioles (81-49) open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Camden Yards.

The O's lead the American League East by two games over the Tampa Bay Rays.