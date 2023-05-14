Orioles drop series finale, 4-0, to Pittsburgh

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles hitters struck out 17 times as they dropped the series finale, 4-0, to the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This was just the third time the Orioles were shut out, but they have won 11 or their 13 series.

The Pirates pulled away with three runs in the top of the third.

The Orioles left two runners on base in the eighth and ninth innings.

Adley Rutschman popped out to end the game with runners on second and first, and the potential tying run on deck.

Orioles' starter Kyle Gibson threw five innings and allowed four runs on seven base hits.

Cedric Mullins had two of the Orioles' seven hits.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out 13 Baltimore batters.

The Orioles (26-14) open a four-game series on Monday at Oriole Park against Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.