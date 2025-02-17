Orioles owner David Rubenstein says there are no financial constraints for improving team

Where's Marty: The Orioles prepare to kick off Spring Training

David Rubenstein, who is entering his second year as owner of the Baltimore Orioles, says there aren't any financial constraints when it comes to making the team better.

Rubenstein met with the media on Monday at the spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, where he addressed questions about this year's squad, offseason acquisitions, and the future of the franchise.

"I don't have a financial limit," Rubenstein said. "The team is in very good financial shape. We don't have any debt problems. We don't have any financial challenges or anything like that."

Rubenstein, a Baltimore native who has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, said the team's payroll has increased by $50 million.

This offseason, the Orioles acquired starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano, relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge, catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielders Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Ramon Laureano.

However, the O's lost ace pitcher Corbin Burnes, who signed in Arizona, and outfielder Anthony Santander, who signed in Toronto.

"We want to put the best team on the field," Rubenstein said. "We don't have a constraint by saying there's a certain amount of money we will spend."

In Rubenstein's first season as Orioles' owner, the O's finished second in the American League East with 91 wins, but lost in two games of the wild-card playoff series to the Kansas City Royals.

Over the next several years, Rubenstein said he will spend whatever it takes to build a winning franchise.

"If we can get the best team we can get, we will do that," Rubenstein said. "If it costs more money, we will do it, but we don't have any particular financial constraints."

However, in the back of Rubenstein's mind will be extending young stars like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday.

"I recognize how baseball operates and it would be great to sign some people to longer-term contracts but it takes a while to do it," Rubenstein said. "Right now, we are focused on getting the team ready for the season and we will see what unfolds."

The first full-team workouts get underway on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Orioles being spring training play on Feb. 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The season opener is in Toronto on March 27.

Their home opener at Camden Yards will be played against the Boston Red Sox on March 31.

Stadium upgrades

Rubenstein says full renovations to Oriole Park will take about two offseasons to complete.

The renovations include better fan experiences, a bigger and better scoreboard, an improved clubhouse, and more food and entertainment options.

Rubenstein said a new sound system will be up and running before the season begins, and the outfield wall in left field will be moved in a little bit.