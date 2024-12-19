Orioles owner David Rubenstein reflects on first year, vows to keep team in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein reflected on his first year leading the franchise in an interview with CBS. Rubenstein discussed the team's strong start, a playoff disappointment, and his plans for the future.

Rubenstien and his investment group took full ownership of the team in August, closing on the remainder of the organization from the previous owner, the Angelos family.

He was approved by Major League Baseball owners before the season started as the Orioles' new majority owner. His group originally held 70 percent control of the Orioles.

"The first year I had a bit of a honeymoon," Rubenstein said. "I was new, people wanted a fresh owner perhaps, and I got a lot of support. I tried to be visible and went around the stadium a bit."

Rubenstein became the Orioles' principal owner this season. The team's promising early months were hindered by injuries, leading to an early playoff exit.

"We didn't win the World Series," he said. "At some point, they may say, 'Okay, you're a nice guy, but we want to win the World Series.'"

Rubenstein expressed optimism despite the challenges, saying he hopes to avoid a "sophomore jinx" in his second year.

He plans to dedicate more time to Baltimore, develop the area around Camden Yards, and foster more community support.

"I want to show that small-city teams can win, but it takes the support of everybody in the community," he said. "I hope we can get attendance to continue to rise, keep our best players with us, and have a great front office team and managers stay with us for quite some time."

Fans have also voiced concerns about the team potentially leaving Baltimore, and Rubenstein is offering reassurance.

"As long as I'm alive, it will be the Baltimore Orioles," Rubenstein said.

The full interview with Rubenstein will air on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, December 29, at 10 a.m.