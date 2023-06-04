Watch CBS News
Orioles bounce back with 8-3 win over Giants

BALTIMORE - The Orioles scored six runs in the third inning and rolled to an 8-3 win over the San Francisco Giants Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles (37-22) took two of three in San Francisco and snapped a two-series losing streak.

Adley Rutschman, Aaron Hicks and Jorge Mateo all had three base hits. Josh Lester, making his season debut, knocked in two runs for the Orioles.  

James McCann hit his third home run of the season and Hicks, who joined the Orioles last week, had a triple.

Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells threw 5.1 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He also struck out nine.

The Orioles are off on Monday before starting a three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

