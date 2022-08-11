Watch CBS News
Orioles, Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Sept. 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series.

The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night's game — a 6-5 Baltimore win — included a 78-minute rain delay.

The good news for these teams was they had plenty of options for makeup dates. There are still four more scheduled series between them, including two in Baltimore. The Orioles and Blue Jays will now play a single-admission doubleheader in Baltimore on Sept. 5.

Even without playing, the Orioles had some success Wednesday. Tampa Bay lost to Milwaukee, moving Baltimore into a tie with the Rays for the final postseason spot in the American League.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:41 PM

