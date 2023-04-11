Watch CBS News
Orioles belt three home runs in 5-1 win over Oakland

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman hit his third home run of the season to help the Orioles snap their two-game losing streak.

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also homered in the O's 5-1 win over Oakland Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.

After Oakland scored a run in the top of the first, Mountcastle belted a two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame. Rutschman and Hays hit solo home runs.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson earned the win, going 6.1 innings. He allowed one run on five base hits.

The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:24 PM

